ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man was arrested following a vehicle crash in the area of Merchants Road and North Winton Road Sunday evening, according to the Rochester Police Department.

According to investigators, the driver of the vehicle hit a parked car on Kansas Street before heading toward the intersection of East Main Street and North Winton Road.

RPD said the suspect’s vehicle rear-ended another car at the red light, sending it crashing into a pole. The suspected vehicle took off before crashing into a curb and a fence at the ESL parking lot on N. Winton Road.

The occupants in the vehicle that was rear-ended, a man and a woman in their 60s, were taken to Highland Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries to their head and neck.

Police said the driver of the suspected vehicle, a man in his 30s, was detained under suspicion of intoxication.