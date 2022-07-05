ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two men were hospitalized following a double shooting in the area of Robert and Joseph Avenue early Tuesday morning.

Officials say officers were called to Joseph Avenue just after 1 a.m. for the report of gunshots near the area. Once at the location, investigators learned of two men who were shot and dropped off at Rochester General Hospital with gunshot wounds to the upper body.

According to police, several vehicles in the area were also hit by gunfire.

“The men and women of our department are used to this space, to be quite honest with you,” said Rochester Police Department Captain Ryan Tauriello. “It’s a little busier tonight, but they are used to a fast-paced, so they are holding up just fine. Obviously, none of us want to be going to scenes like this… But unfortunately, we do.”

Both men are expected to recover from their injuries. There are no suspects in custody at this time and officials say there is no current threat to the public.

In total, five people were shot in the city after midnight Monday. A 24-year-old was shot and killed on North Clinton Avenue along with two others who were shot near the Trenton and Pamela Jackson R Center.

An investigation is currently underway. Anyone with further details is asked to call 911.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.