Double shooting on Dove Street in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police are investigating a double shooting on Dove Street in the city.

Police were called to Dove Street around 1:30 p.m. Monday, where they found a 32-year-old man who had been shot in the lower body.

Investigators say officers were called to nearby Bidwell Terrace a short while later, where they found a 27-year-old man who had also been shot.

Police believe both men were shot on Dove Street. They were taken to Strong Memorial Hospital with injuries police say are not believed to be life-threatening.

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.