ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police are investigating a gunpoint robbery that occurred at Domino’s Pizza on Mt. Hope Avenue Wednesday morning.

According to RPD, at least one suspect held the employees at gunpoint and asked for money. The suspect then stole an Uber driver’s car in the parking lot.

Officers said they found the stolen car unoccupied in the area of East Henrietta Road. No suspects were found. Officers added that a perimeter was established near URMC.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call 911.