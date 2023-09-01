ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man and member of the Proud Boys will be sentenced Friday following the Capitol Riot that took place on January 6, 2021.

According to a sentencing memorandum, Dominic Pezzola served as a rallyboy for other members of the Proud Boys — Enrique Tarrio, Joseph Biggs, Ethan Nordean, and Zachary Rehl.

On the morning of January 6, approximately 200 people marched towards the Capitol, with Pezzola meeting up with the group towards the afternoon. During the riot, Pezzola fought with police officers, stole a riot shield, and then broke one of the windows of the Capitol building, creating an entry point for the rioters.

The riot took place before then-President-Elect Joe Biden took office. The attacks were a plot to keep former President Donald Trump in power after he lost the 2020 election.

Although Pezzola was the only one of the five Proud Boys members found not guilty of seditious conspiracy, he was found guilty of the following:

Obstruction of official proceeding — 20 years incarceration

Conspiracy to use force, intimidation, or threats to prevent officers of the United States from discharging their duties — six years incarceration.

Interference with law enforcement officers during a civil disorder — five years incarceration.

Destruction of federal property — 10 years incarceration.

Assaulting federal officers — eight years incarceration.

Robbery of personal property of the United States — 15 years incarceration.

Biggs and Rehl were both sentenced on Thursday — Biggs received 17 years in prison and Rehl got 15 years in prison. Prosecutors are recommending a 33-year sentence for Tarrio and a 27-year sentence for Nordean. They recommended Biggs and Rehl to get 33 years and 30 years in prison, respectively.

Prosecutors are recommending a 20-year prison sentence for Pezzola, which was the least amount of time prosecutors recommended in the memorandum. His sentencing begins at 10 a.m.