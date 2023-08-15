ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two people are charged with animal cruelty after a 12-year-old dog was allegedly kicked and then had to be euthanized due to her condition, according to the Ontario Humane Society and the Geneva Police Department.

The Humane Society says that 61-year-old Anthony J. DeMarco and 49-year-old Urania Warona, both from Geneva, were charged with animal Cruelty and issued an appearance ticket after abusing and neglecting Warona’s dog, Nina.

Nina, a black and grey mixed breed, was around 12 years old. The Humane Society received a complaint about a residence on Wadsworth Street in Geneva, where DeMarco was allegedly seen yelling and kicking Nina, who was emaciated and crying in the backyard.

According to officials, Warona, the dog’s owner, knew about Nina’s condition for several months but did not provide her with medical treatment or seek help from a veterinarian or other agency.

Nina was eventually secured at the Humane Society, and examined by a local veterinarian. The veterinarian says Nina had advanced cancer and a flea infestation that caused her to lose her fur, as well as several untreated sores and growths, and due to her condition, she had to be euthanized.

Anthony DeMarco and Urania Warona will appear in Geneva City Court to answer to the animal cruelty charges.