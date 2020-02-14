Man charged in officer stabbing was ‘disruptive’ in court, no decision on competence to stand trial

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Keith Williams, the man accused of stabbing a Rochester police officer in the face, returned to court Friday while doctors continued to weigh in on whether he was competent for trial or not.

Three doctors gave their opinion in court on the case. The first doctor to take the stand was a four-way psychiatrist who determined he was competent to stand trial and understands.

All the while, Williams was being disruptive in the court room, making comment and giggling throughout the proceeding.

Other doctors are scheduled to give their opinions later Friday, and another one in March. From that point, the judge will make a determination as far as if Williams will strand trial.

In November, Williams pleaded not guilty to attempted aggravated murder and aggravated assault. He is currently being held without bail.

The 28-year-old Rochester man is accused of attacking Rochester police Officer Denny Wright during an October 4 incident on Peck Street in Rochester.

During the attack, Officer Wright suffered severe injuries, which caused him to lose his sight. He underwent surgery on the day of the attack and spent the next three weeks receiving treatment at local medical facilities.

Here it is: The moment RPD officer Denny Wright leaves the hospital, surrounded by law enforcement, family, and friends. #ROC pic.twitter.com/LWckil1q2T — News 8 – WROC-TV (@News_8) October 25, 2019

In an exclusive interview with News 8’s Adam Chodak, Officer Wright spoke about the challenges of overcoming the injuries and what’s next for himself and his family.

“I’ve been doing exceptional considering the circumstance that I’m currently in, it’s a big learning curve to all-of-the-sudden-loss of eyesight, but it is a doable situation and I’m moving forward and learning every day,” Wright said during the interview last month.

This is not Williams’ first run in with local law enforcement as he was in and out of court rooms many times throughout 2019.

Earlier this month, Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley, who is prosecuting this case, said she has the evidence for conviction.

“This is a very tragic incident and we have to have it play out in the court,” Doorley said on February 5. “There is evidence that will come out. I anticipate that we will be able to show and prove that Mr. Williams is guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.”

Wright is a 20-plus year veteran of the force and is well respected for his community outreach, which includes dancing with Rochester City School District students in his wife’s classroom. Wright’s wife, Sonia Lagares-Wright, is an RCSD teacher who won a Golden Apple award in 2017.