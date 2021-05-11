Driver charged with DWI after crash that killed man on southwest side of Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man has been arrested after a fatal crash that killed another man on the southside of Rochester on Monday.

25-year old Justin Seabon was charged with:

felony driving while intoxicated

aggravated unlicensed operation in the first degree,

aggravated vehicular homicide and

the traffic offenses of: speed not reasonable and prudent, move from lane unsafely and reckless driving

According to the Rochester Police Department, officers responded to the area of Genesee Park Boulevard around 5:15 p.m. for the report of a crash. Upon arrival, they found four cars involved in the crash.

According to the investigation by RPD, Seabon was driving down the road and collided with a parked car that was occupied by 83-year-old Milton Harris. Harris’ car then collided with two additional cars that were parked on Genesee Park Boulevard.

Harris was transported to the University of Rochester Medical Center, but was pronounced dead shortly after his arrival.

Seabon was remanded to the Monroe County Jail and will be arraigned on these charges in Rochester City Court on Tuesday. According to RPD, Seabon does have a prior misdemeanor DWI conviction out of Williamson that occurred on Aug. 20, 2015. He was conditionally discharged and fined $500.00 in satisfaction of that charge.