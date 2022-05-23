ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two local cousins were found guilty by a jury Monday in connection to a kidnapping incident last year in Greece.

According to officials from the Monroe County District Attorney’s office, Dimitri Cash Sr. and Joenathan Cash were convicted on charges of kidnapping, burglary, and robbery for the abduction of Dimitri’s children in January 2021.

Prosecutors say Dimitri Cash Sr., Joenathan Cash, and another accomplice, Kimara Pluviose, discussed the kidnapping plot in a vehicle rented by Pluviose. They say Pluviose and Joenathon Cash then went to the English Road home, broke in, and kidnapped the 3-year-old girl and 5-year-old boy.

The children were found unharmed on the floor of a car in Alabama 48 hours after they were abducted. Investigators say Pluviose drove them there, because she and Dimitri Cash Sr. lived there sometime before the abduction.

Dimitri Cash, Sr.

Joenathan Cash

Dimitri Cash Sr., who had been arrested 1 year prior to the kidnapping when he was accused of forcibly removing his children from school without consent or custodial rights of the children, was arrested again days after the January kidnapping.

Dimitri Cash Sr., and Joenathan Cash are also accused of conspiring to murder a Monroe County Family Court Judge last fall.