Court documents reveal Dimitri Cash accused of helping plan children’s kidnapping

GREECE, N.Y. (WROC) — Court documents revealed new details Monday about Dimitri Cash’s alleged role in the kidnapping of his children from their foster home on January 18.

Shekeria and Dimitri Cash Jr. were taken from the home and found safe 48 hours later, on the floor of a car in Alabama.

According to a complaint filed by a Greece police detective, Cash helped plan the kidnapping when two people broke into the foster home, duct taped a victim and homeowner to two children, pushed them down the basement stairs, and hit them multiple times. The paperwork says one of the victims suffered significant bruises from the violence. The paperwork says the suspects stole a victim’s car and left the house with Shekeria and Dimitri Cash Jr.

Cash was arrested over the weekend and another woman, Kimara Pluviose, was arrested last week in Alabama in connection to this crime. However, the paperwork does not specify which two people actually broke into the house.

The statement ends by saying Dimitri Cash intentionally, knowingly, and unlawfully committed kidnapping, burglary, and robbery — all felonies. Cash is charged with the three different crimes under section 20, which means he may or may not have personally participated in all the actions listed, but police believe he had some involvement.

Cash is being held in the Monroe County Jail. Pluviose, 32, is being held in Alabama.

Last year, after ‘forcibly removing’ his son from Autumn Lane Elementary School, Cash was charged with two counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child – A Misdemeanor, two counts of Criminal Contempt 2nd degree – A Misdemeanor, one count of Custodial Interference 2nd degree – A Misdemeanor, one count of Reckless Endangerment 2nd degree – A Misdemeanor, and one count of Harassment 2nd degree – Violation.