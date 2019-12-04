Two arrested after incident on Champlain Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two people have been arrested by the Irondequoit Police Department after a robbery on East Ridge Road.

They’re charged with robbery and grand larceny.

According to police, they stole items from the AT&T store on East Ridge Road around 8 p.m. last night.

Rochester Police were called to the 300 block of Champlain Street and surrounding streets were closed off overnight, but reopened at 4 a.m.

They were later arrested at a home on Champlain Street in Rochester.

The suspects will be arraigned in Irondequoit at 9 a.m. on Wednesday.

Check back with us as we continue to update this developing story.