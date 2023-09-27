ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Almost exactly one year after a woman was found dead and mutilated in a Rochester alley, a registered sex offender was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison Wednesday for her murder.

RPD officers found Mary Simzer, 65, dead in an alley along Pearce Street in the city on September 24, 2022. Investigators said she had blunt force trauma to her head an neck, and her body had been violated with tree branches.

Ronald Lagasse was quickly identified as a suspect. Prosecutors said they had video evidence of him and the victim, and his clothes were “soaked” with her blood.

“The despicable actions of Ronald Lagasse are unlike anything I have ever seen,” Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley said in a statement issued Wednesday. “He did not only murder Mary Simzer, he defiled her beyond comprehension. This defendant, who was on the sex offender registry at the time of Mary’s violent murder is a danger to everyone.”

Lagasse was a level three registered sex offender, convicted of rape in 1997.