LIVINGSTON COUNTY, N.Y. (WROC) — A Spencerport man faces a multitude of charges after nearly striking a deputy during a high-speed police chase through Livingston County.

Joseph Messina, 39, of Spencerport was arrested on July 8 and charged with the following:

Felony Attempted Aggravated Assault upon a Police Officer

Felony Reckless Endangerment in the First Degree

Menacing in the Second Degree

Unlawful Fleeing a Police Officer in a Motor Vehicle in the Third Degree

Criminal Mischief in the Fourth Degree

According to authorities, a deputy assigned to Interstate 390 attempted to conduct a traffic stop around 5 p.m. in response to an erratic driver. The driver fled at a high rate of speed southbound once the deputy activated his emergency lights, resulting in a multi-county police chase.

During the pursuit, officials say the use of stop sticks failed to stop the driver. At one point, the operator of the vehicle intentionally drove at a deputy who was setting up stop slicks.

Authorities say the deputy was nearly struck, but ultimately not injured.

The pursuit then continued southbound on the Interstate through Livingston County, and into Steuben County where several additional agencies responded to assist.

Messina was eventually taken into custody after driving onto the median and getting stuck. He was taken to Livingston County Jail where he was then arraigned with the option of a $25,000 cash or $50,000 bond bail.

Location

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.