Deputy involved in 3-car crash in Brighton, suspect vehicle still on the loose

BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WROC) — Police are searching for a suspect who fled from a Monroe County Sheriff’s Deputy Wednesday, after the deputy was involved in a 3-car crash.

Investigators say the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office began the chase around 12:50 Wednesday afternoon on 390. They say a Monroe County Sheriff’s Deputy saw the suspect vehicle on Monroe Avenue in Brighton 20 minutes later, and gave chase.

Police say the suspect drove through a red light at the intersection of Clover Street and Allens Creek. The deputy chasing the suspect was involved in a “minor” 3-car crash crossing through that same intersection.

The deputy was not injured. Police say two others complained of pain at the scene, but were not hospitalized.

The suspect vehicle escaped. Police did not provide a description of that vehicle, or of its driver.