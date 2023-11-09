ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash involving a Rochester City School Teacher that occurred in the town of LeRoy.
Deputies responded to Route 19 Thursday morning just after 7 a.m. The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office said LeRoy resident Judith A. Purdy, 58, was driving northbound on Route 19 in a blue 2016 Nissan when a deer entered the roadway from the east shoulder of the road.
Purdy then struck the deer. Purdy was pronounced dead at the scene by the Genesee County Coroner John Peck.
Purdy was a teacher for the Rochester City School District. In a statement Thursday, the district said they are mourning the “tragic passing.”
Our District mourns the sudden and tragic passing of our beloved teacher, Judith Purdy who died in a car accident on her way to work this morning. Ms. Purdy was a teacher at the RCSD for over 20 years, most recently at Abraham Lincoln School #22. She was kind and caring, and her students and colleagues loved her dearly. Her contributions to our District will have a long-lasting impact, and she will be incredibly missed.Rochester City School District