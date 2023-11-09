ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash involving a Rochester City School Teacher that occurred in the town of LeRoy.

Deputies responded to Route 19 Thursday morning just after 7 a.m. The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office said LeRoy resident Judith A. Purdy, 58, was driving northbound on Route 19 in a blue 2016 Nissan when a deer entered the roadway from the east shoulder of the road.

Purdy then struck the deer. Purdy was pronounced dead at the scene by the Genesee County Coroner John Peck.

Purdy was a teacher for the Rochester City School District. In a statement Thursday, the district said they are mourning the “tragic passing.”