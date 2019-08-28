Deputies injured after robbery, fight

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies were treated and released from the hospital after responding to a robbery Tuesday evening.

Two suspects are in custody.

Matthew Wheaton, 28, is charged with petit larceny and obstructing governmental administration.

James Graham, 30, is charged with robbery, assault, reckless endangerment, and a number of traffic tickets.

Deputies responded to the CVS on Fairport Road in Perinton just before 10:00 p.m. Tuesday. A few minutes later, a deputy on patrol spotted the suspects car on Route 250 in Penfield and stopped it in the Target parking lot.

Deputies say one of the suspects was arrested after a scuffle there. The other suspect sped away in the car but ran out of gas on East Church Street in Fairport. He too was taken into custody after a resisting arrest.