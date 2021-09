ELBA, N.Y. (WROC) — The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a decorative cow statue was stolen.

Officials say the decorative cow, known as “Butterscotch” was taken from a residence in the Town of Elba.

Anyone with information regarding the theft, or knowledge of the cow’s location, is asked to contact the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office at 585-343-5000.