ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The “suspicious death” of DePaul Addiction Services staff member Brittni Iverson is now ruled a homicide, according to the Rochester Police Department.

On Thursday, RPD says the Major Crimes Unit finished their investigation “into the homicide of Brittni Iverson.” They add the case has been turned over to the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office for review of any potential charges.

On December 1, 2022, Rochester police responded to DePaul after receiving a report of a fight and the possible assault of a staff member.

The next morning, police were told by Strong Memorial Hospital that Iverson was in critical condition and then passed away shortly after. RPD initially ruled Iverson’s death as “suspicious.”

In a statement from DePaul Addiction Services following Iverson’s death, the company said “the safety and well-being of our staff members and residents is always our primary concern. The incident is being investigated by the authorities and we are fully cooperating to ensure that justice is served.”