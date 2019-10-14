Deadly knife attack suspect to appear in court

ROCHESTER, N.Y.N (WROC) — The suspect in a deadly knife attack in downtown Rochester is headed to court.

Police have identified the suspect as 34-year-old Black Jewelz. Police believe Jewelz stabbed and killed 34-year-old David Oquendo, Friday night on Bragdon place.

According to investigators, Jewels attacked another man on St. Paul Street while the officers were investigating the Bragdon Place scene.

The second victim is expected to live.

Jewels is charged with murder and assault.

He is scheduled to appear in court at 9:30 a.m. Monday.

