TOWN OF FARMINGTON, N.Y. (WROC) — A Canandaigua woman was arrested for endangering the welfare of a child while working at a daycare in the Town of Farmington, on May 12, according to the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office.

Following an investigation on March 17, deputies said that 21-year-old Lauren Kuhn had caused injury to a child that was in her care.

This incident occurred at the Care-a-Lot daycare. Care-a-Lot President, David Kolczynski said in a statement that the right measures were taken at the time of the incident. Kahn has since been terminated from the daycare.

“Our staff are required to attend a minimum of 15 hours of training per year, and engage in monthly, company-wide safety training at each of our local centers,” Kolczynski said. “We regret that this incident occurred and are committed to continuous improvement to ensure the safety of each and every child in our care.”

Kolczynski added that Care-a-Lot will cooperate fully with law enforcement as the investigation moves forward.

Kuhn was issued an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in the Town of Farmington court at a later date.

