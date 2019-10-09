Henrietta daycare owners charged with assault, endangering welfare of child

HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WROC) — The owners of a Henrietta daycare have been arrested after a child was injured at their business over the summer.

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office officials announced Wednesday that 37-year-old Shannon Johnson and her husband, 40-year-old John Johnson, both Rochester residents and owners of Kiddie City Daycare, are facing charges in connection to an incident in which a 1-year-old child at their business suffered physical injuries.

“While in the care of the daycare center, a child suffered bruising to her body while in the care of Shannon Johnson,” said Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Investigator David Bolton.

Shannon is charged with two counts of second degree assault, a Class D felony, and endangering the welfare of a child, a Class A misdemeanor. She was arraigned in Henrietta Town Court and was sent to the Monroe County Jail, but she’s since been bailed out.

John was charged with endangering a welfare of child and issued an appearance ticket.

“These types of incidents happen at daycares, but they aren’t frequent,” Bolton said. “For the most part, the daycares in the community are pretty good.”

The daycare has been closed since August 30, the day that authorities became involved.

Officials say this investigation is ongoing and anyone with information in connection to the case is asked to call 911.

“If you had a child that was being watched at the daycare or was being watched by Shannon Johnson, we would take that phone call,” Bolton said.