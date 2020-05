CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) — A Brighton man was arrested and charged with possession of child pornography.

21-year-old Jeramy Rivera was arrested after a cell phone with explicit images downloaded from the internet was found in the daycare facility where he worked in Canandaigua according to the Canandaigua Police Department.

He is expected back in court on June 1. The Canandaigua Police Department is asking anyone with information about the investigation to call them.