David Ricks pleads guilty to manslaughter for 2002 beating of 4-year-old

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man convicted of beating a 4-year-old more than 17 years ago pleaded guilty to manslaughter Thursday morning.

The beating put the young boy into a vegetative state. That victim, Devante Boston, died two years ago.

The defendant, David Ricks, has been in jail for assault since the beating.

“There’s not a day that goes by that I don’t think about my son,” said the victim’s father, Wilbert Boston.

Thursday in front of a courtroom of people in the Orleans County courthouse, Ricks pleaded guilty to first degree manslaughter. He said 17 years ago he threw Boston to the ground, causing him a brain injury, which would kill him.

According to the Orleans County District Attorney, Joe Cardone, the Erie County Medical Examiner determined Boston’s death was the result of injuries he suffered in 2002.

Back then, Ricks was charged with second degree murder, and the case was expected to go to trial.

After discussions with the victim’s family, prosecutors decided since he had served time for the crime already, a manslaughter charge would serve enough justice.

Wilbert Boston says it’s been a long road, but he says he finally feels like he’s getting justice for his son.

“I have to respect the fact that this guy has done time for his crime 17 years, and I had to take a look at that, but he does have to be held accountable for his actions so that’s why I went along with manslaughter because I don’t know what could have went along with him facing a second degree murder charge, he could’ve walked free,” Wibert said. “I feel he needs to held accountable for my son’s death.”

District Attorney Cardone echoed those sentiments.

“I’m happy for the family that this may finally be over for them, and this may bring some finality to what it is that occurred, but it will forever stay in my mind as a horrific situation.

Ricks will be sentenced in March and Cardone says he will ask for the maximum sentence.

He’s currently serving time in Attica. He could serve up to 25 years, minus time already served, when he’s sentenced.