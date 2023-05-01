ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — An 18-year-old and a 19-year-old who pleaded guilty to manslaughter charges following the death of one of their mothers were sentenced to 25 years in prison.

In December 2020, police said that 36-year-old Ottilia Piros was shot dead in her home on West Parkway in Greece. The officers found her body when they were responding for a welfare check.

The following month, Piros’ daughter Hannah Thomas and her boyfriend Richard Avila were identified as suspects. Police say they were both living in Arizona at the time and visited for the holidays. Piros’s vehicle was found in Missouri.

Thomas and Avila were arrested in Saint Robert, Missouri, and were initially charged with second-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon. Years later, they pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter.