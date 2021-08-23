Dansville woman arrested for aggravated DWI after May crash in Angelica

ANGELICA, N.Y. (WROC) — A Dansville woman is facing drunk driving charges after a May crash in Angelica, New York State Police officials said Monday.

Authorities say troopers responded to a a one-vehicle cash on I-86 eastbound in the Town of Angelica on May 29.

Police say the driver, 27-year-old Bobbierae Lemay of Dansville, xhibited “obvious signs of impairment.” Officials say Lemay failed the standardized field sobriety tests and provided a blood sample that revealed her to have a 0.19% BAC.

Police say Lemay was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated for being over twice the legal limit.

Lemay was issued appearance tickets for Angelica Town Court where she is due to appear next month.