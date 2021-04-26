Dansville man charged with sexual assault against a child, first degree rape

DANSVILLE, N.Y. (WROC) — A Dansville man was arrested and charged with multiple felony charges after an investigation.

Donny Rowlinson, 42, was arrested and charged with predatory sexual assault against a child, first degree rape, and sexual abuse in the first degree.

According to the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, in the summer of 2014 “Rowlinson allegedly had sexual intercourse with a child less than 13 years of age, and subjected another child who was also less than 13 years of age to sexual contact.”

The victims came forward to Law Enforcement in March of 2021.

Rowlinson was turned over to Central Booking Deputies at the Livingston County Jail for processing and pre-arraignment detention as the offenses did qualify for pre-arraignment detention under the NYS Justice Reform Act. The District Attorney’s Office was contacted in regards to bail due to the felony level charges. It was recommended that Rowlinson be held without the chance of bail due to him having three prior felony convictions.

Rowlinson was later arraigned at the Livingston County Centralized Arraignment Part (LC-CAP) at the Livingston County Jail before Town of Leicester Justice Smith. The Judge did remand Rowlinson to the custody of the Sheriff without the chance of bail as recommended.