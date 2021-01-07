Dansville man arrested for unlawful imprisonment

DANSVILLE, N.Y. (WETM) — Stephen Simonwicz, 66, was arrested after an alleged domestic incident on New Year’s Day, according to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office.

According to Sheriff Jim Allard, Simonowicz allegedly violated an order of protection, harassed, and restrained a protected person who was a member of his family or household.

Simonowicz is also alleged to have attempted to prevent deputies from investigating the incident.

Simonowicz was charged with Unlawful Imprisonment in the Second Degree, Aggravated Harassment in the Second Degree, Obstructing Governmental Administration and Criminal Contempt in the Second Degree.

Simonowicz was arraigned in the Centralized Arraignment Court and released.