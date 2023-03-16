ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Dansville man was arrested for sexual assault against a minor in the Town of Livonia, according to the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office.

In February 2023, deputies said that Livingston County CPS was told of a possible sexual offense against a child. After an investigation, it was alleged that Dansville resident John Litolff, 37, sexually abused someone less than 11 years old back in February 2018.

Litolff was arrested on Wednesday and faces charges of predatory sexual assault against a child and first-degree rape.

Litolff was taken to the Livingston County Jail and is currently being held without bail. Deputies say he had two prior convictions and was a parolee.