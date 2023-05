ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Dansville man was arrested last week following an investigation into a burglary that took place in March.

On March 13th, 2023, Deputies responded to a report of a burglary at a house on Genesee Street in York. Through investigation, 23-year-old Richard K. Barnhardt III was located in Dansville and charged with felony Burglary and felony Grand Larceny.

Barnhardt was arraigned at the Livingston County Jail, and the judge set bail at $10,000 cash or $50,000 bond.