LIVINGSTON COUNTY, N.Y. (WROC) — The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man who investigators say broke into a home and killed a kitten.

Daniel White, 37, is accused of breaking into a Valley View Court home on October 6 and killing the 4-month-old kitten. The Dansville Animal Hospital determined the kitten died from blunt force trauma.

White has been charged with felony Burglary in the 2nd Degree and felony Aggravated Cruelty to Animals. He was arraigned on December 10.