ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — As Kia and Hyundai car thefts and break-ins continue, many have been asking how to hold those responsible, often found to be teens, appropriately accountable.

News 8 sat down with District Attorney Sandra Doorley to talk about this topic, specifically when it comes to the challenges courts are currently facing in managing these types of cases.

Among the more than 1300 reported stolen car cases out of the City of Rochester this year alone, District Attorney Sandra Doorley explains many have not resulted in arrests, and even if they do, those taken into custody are typically young teens.

“Under ‘Raise the Age’ if you are under the age of 16 you are looking at Family Court. If you are under the age of 18 and you are accused of a misdemeanor, for example, unauthorized use of a vehicle in the third degree, those go directly to Family Court so we’re not seeing a lot of those,” Doorley says.

In one specific case referenced in the DA’s weekly newsletter on Friday, 16-year-old Theodice Parks is allegedly responsible for at least 7 smash-and-grabs throughout the county, including Record Archive, Comedy and the Carlson and Liberty Family Restaurant.

“Now under, ‘Raise the Age’ law these were burglary in the third degrees, they were non-violent offenses – believe it or not — and they would, or they could be tried in Family Court,” says Doorley.

His case will now stay in what’s called ‘Youth Part’, described generally as where the case is housed in the court system. In order for it to stay there, however, it required a lengthy application process to meet criteria.

“I can say there are procedural things that we must do like file a 30-day motion, a judge must find extraordinary circumstances. There’s certain violent felonies that wouldn’t even be considered for Youth Part,” says Doorley.

While the motion was granted for Parks’ case, Doorley says this is not typically how it goes. Another trend she is seeing: an increase in younger violent felony offenses.

According to the DA’s office, in 2023 through May so far, 19 cases or about 59% of violent felony offense cases were transferred to Family Court. This compared to all of last year data showing 58% or 70 violent offenses were sent to Family Court.

“We need to make our application and you know we’re not very successful. We’re successful in about 30% of our motions meaning that 30% of the violent felonies that we see, those cases are able to remain in Youth Part and those individuals can be prosecuted with consequences in the Youth Part and tried as an adult,” Doorley explains.

The remaining estimated 70% will go to Family Court where the District Attorney explains they are not entitled to any records, nor dispositions.

“We need to hold these individuals accountable, regardless of their age. A lot of innocent people are going to Wegmans, they’re going to their church and they’re coming out and they’re finding that their car’s are not there. That’s unacceptable in this community,” says Doorley.