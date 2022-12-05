The charges included rape in the first degree, attempted rape, and sexual abuse. (News 8 WROC file photo)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester man arrested and charged in connection to four separate incidents involving alleged rape and attempted rape was indicted on multiple charges.

The Monroe County District Attorney’s office announced Hayden Cypressi’s indictment of in a press release Monday.

Cypressi was indicted on the following:

Rape in the first degree

Three charges of attempted rape in the first degree

Three charges of sexual abuse in the first degree

Attempted predatory sexual assault

The 26-year-old is alleged to have perpetrated these incidents between May and October of 2022:

An alleged attempted rape at an address near East Avenue and Culver Road on May 1

An alleged attempted rape at an address near Park Avenue and Culver Road on July 23

An alleged rape at an address near Park Avenue and South Goodman street on August 27

An alleged attempted rape at an address near Park Avenue and Culver Road on October 29

Rochester police say they made the arrest on October 29, after responding to a call for an attempted rape, when the victim said that around 2 a.m., she had been walking home alone when she was grabbed from behind. She said the suspect then attempted to rape her.