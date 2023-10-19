ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A motion to appeal the conviction of James Krauseneck, the man who died in prison after he was convicted of his wife’s murder, has been denied by the New York Court of Appeals.

This decision occurred back in September months after Krauseneck’s conviction was tossed. The Regional Appellate Court also ruled that his appeal would not continue, despite the wishes of his family and attorney.

In 1982, Cathleen Krauseneck was found dead inside her home on Del Rio Drive in Brighton. Police said that she had an axe in the back of her skull. Her husband James Krauseneck was arrested decades later in 2019.

Krauseneck was found guilty in 2022 of second-degree murder and was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison. He died in prison last May due to cancer. He was 71 years old.

Krauseneck died during an appeal process, with the DA’s Office saying that his conviction would be set aside. It was tossed last July.