ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The first of the back-to-back cases of the four teens accused of sexual abuse at Clyde-Savannah High School begins Wednesday.

One of the hearings is scheduled for Wednesday morning at 9:30 a.m., with another hearing scheduled for Thursday.

A 17-year-old, a 15-year-old, and two 16-year-old boys were indicted on charges of first-degree felony aggravated sexual abuse, first-degree hazing, and forcible touching. The 16-year-old faces an additional charge of second-degree unlawful surveillance.

According to investigators, a 14-year-old boy was assaulted in the men’s locker room at the school and his parent became aware of a recording of the assault. No further information has been revealed about the incident.

Due to the assault, the season of the school’s Varsity Football team was cut short, with school officials sharing their disappointment and shock at these accusations.

On top of the hearing, the Clyde Savannah School District’s Board of Education will be meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday night. It was originally going to be held on November 8 but was postponed.