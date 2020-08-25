Judge orders mental examination for man accused of killing Don Pedro

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The man accused of murdering a prominent Rochester Latino will now undergo a mental examination. A Monroe County judge ordered a 730 exam when Jose Sanchez, 30, made a court appearance Tuesday morning.

The Rochester Police Department said Sanchez stabbed to death Pedro Santiago, 78, near Nester Street in Rochester in March.

Santiago’s niece Mercedes Simmons said the suspect is the victim’s step son and had many restraining orders against him. The family said Sanchez was released from jail under controversial new bail reform law a day before the alleged crime happened.

Sanchez is due back in court on October 14 at 10 a.m.