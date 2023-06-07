ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A couple was arrested and charged with animal cruelty after a dog, who is now deceased, was found on the side of the road, according to the Ontario County Humane Society.

Investigators said that 21-year-old Mackenzie Clarke was the owner of a one-year-old pitbull named Ash. On Thursday, they said Clarke and her boyfriend, 19-year-old Isaiah Dishaw, attempted to take Ash to the Humane Society after he got sick.

After finding out the Humane Society wasn’t open, Clarke allegedly did not want to bring Ash inside her home, so she left him on the side of Stryker Road. The Humane Society added she then filed a report with them.

According to the Humane Society, Ash was in an emaciated state and died the following day.

Clarke and Dishaw were arrested by the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office and were charged with aggravated cruelty to an animal and animal abandonment. Clarke was also charged with falsely reporting an incident in the third degree.

The couple is expected to appear in Phelps Town Court at a later date to respond to the charges.