ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The union representing state corrections officers said that multiple staff members were injured in two separate incidents at Attica Correctional Facility.

The New York State Correctional Officers & Police Benevolent Association (NYSCOPBA) said that on January 25, while a gate was opening, one inmate pushed it open and struck the officer operating the gate in the face.

According to the union, as staff tried to hold him down, he fought and struggled against the officers while trying to retreat. After handcuffing him, he was sent for a medical evaluation. Five officers were injured in the attack — the officer that was punched in the face and a responding officer were hospitalized.

The union said the 40-year-old man who allegedly attacked the officers, was serving a 50 years-to-life sentence for murdering his mother, sister, and sister’s friend in Nassau County back in 2017.

The union then said that on February 16, another inmate was found with a bed sheet tied around his neck as if he hung himself. Four officers entered the cell, where the inmate then attacked one officer. He was then put into a hold, handcuffed, and then removed from the area.

The two officers who were injured were treated on scene and then remained on duty, according to the union.

News 8 has reached out to the New York State Department of Corrections for comment on these alleged attacks.