ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Corning man was arrested and charged with possession of child pornography, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced in a statement Monday afternoon.

According to the statement, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children told police that 63-year-old James Miller’s email account uploaded pictures of child pornography in May 2021.

Troopers searched Miller’s residence and, after an investigation, several devices at his home allegedly contained over 80 images of child pornography. Troopers also said that they recovered 22 images from his computer.

Miller was released but currently faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a fine of $250,000.