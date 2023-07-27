ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The conviction of James Krauseneck, who died in May after getting convicted for the murder of his wife, will be tossed out, according to the Monroe County DA’s Office.

Krauseneck’s wife Cathy was found dead in her Brighton home on February 19, 1982. Investigators said she had an ax in the back of her skull.

After decades of investigation, Krauseneck was identified as the suspect in the murder. He was found guilty and then sentenced to 25 years to life in prison back in November.

During his sentence in prison, Krauseneck died of cancer in May. Monroe County’s DA Sandra Doorley said that because he died during an appeal process, his conviction will be set aside.

According to the Regional Appellate Court, they ruled that his appeal also cannot continue. Krauseneck’s family and legal team hoped to see the appeal through even past his death.