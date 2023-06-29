ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A convicted sex offender has been charged with murder for the killing of 65-year-old Mary Simzer by a Monroe County Jury, according to officials.

The Monroe County District Attorney’s Office says Ronald Lagasse, 55, was charged with murder in the second degree.

In September 2022, Rochester police found Simzer dead in an alley on Pearce Street after she was brutally beaten.

Prosecutors say video evidence of the victim and the defendant, as well as forensic evidence of the defendant’s clothing soaked in the victim’s blood led Rochester Police Investigators to identify Lagasse as the murderer.

Lagasse was previously convicted back in 1997 of third-degree rape, which makes him a level 3 sex offender.

Lagasse will be sentenced on August 16.