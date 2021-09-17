Convicted Rochester felon pleads guilty to drug, weapons charges

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man who was previously convicted of attempted burglary has pleaded guilty to drug and weapons charges, federal officials announced Friday.

According to U.S. Attorney James Kennedy, 34-year-old Ronnie Jordan pleaded guilty to possessing with intent to distribute fentanyl and heroin and being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

The charges carry a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $1 million fine.

According to prosecutors, Jordan was arrested by Rochester police officers on September 27, 2019. A subsequent search warrant was executed by law enforcement at his St. Paul Street residence where officers recovered approximately 33 grams of crack cocaine, approximately 23 grams of fentanyl/heroin, 11 small plastic bags containing fentanyl, 12 envelopes containing a mixture of fentanyl and heroin, approximately 3.5 grams of methamphetamine, and materials used to package controlled substances for street-level distribution. In addition, a loaded semi-automatic pistol and ammunition were also recovered.

Federal officials say Jordan also operated a drug house at 21 Lorimer Street in Rochester where a search warrant was executed and officers recovered a quantity of crack cocaine, a pistol magazine, drug packaging materials, and $648 in cash.

Police say Jordan rented the Lorimer Street residence where he supplied drugs, obtained drug sale proceeds, and supervised workers.

In May 2006, Jordan was convicted in Monroe County Court of first degree attempted burglary and as a result was legally prohibited from possessing a firearm.