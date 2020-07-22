Convicted murderer of Sodus woman and child sentenced on federal immigration charges

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Everardo Donoteo-Reyes, 29 of Mexico and previously known locally as “Alberto” Reyes, was sentenced Tuesday to 30 months in prison after he was convicted of possession of a counterfeit social security card and alien registration card, and illegal re-entry after deportation.

Reyes was previously arrested in September 2016 and was deported with orders that he could not re-enter without permission.

In March of 2017 he was arrested, this time in Texas, and deported once again.

In May 2018, Donoteo-Reyes was arrested by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office and was then indicted for the murder of his girlfriend and her 14-month old son.

He previously pleaded guilty to first degree manslaughter and sentenced to 20 years in federal prison once his state sentence is complete.