WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A four-time convicted felon was arrested for criminal possession of a weapon, Webster police reported Friday.

Officials say on June 25, officers responded to a caller who said they had just been shot at.

The caller said they were stopped at a traffic light when they saw the suspect — identified as 38-year-old Damien Spears — and a female passenger throw garbage out of the window onto the road.

The caller then exited their own vehicle, gathered the trash off the ground, and attempted to give it back to Spears and his companion, WPD says.

Spears and his passenger exited the vehicle and walked toward the caller. Spears then pulled out a handgun, which authorities say he pointed at both the caller and his passenger.

At this point, Spears’ vehicle began to roll away, the caller said, causing Spears and his passenger to run back to the moving vehicle.

Spears then exited his vehicle, pointed his gun at the caller, and fired a single shot before fleeing the scene. The shot did not harm any people or structures.

Webster police later located the vehicle unoccupied in the City of Rochester, and discovered a casing on the roadway. Spears was arrested five days after the incident, with the assistance of New York State Parole.

Of Spears’ four prior felon convictions, three were for violent crimes. Additionally, Spears is a Level Two Sex Offender, meaning NYS has determined he is of “moderate” risk of a repeat offense.

Damien was remanded to Monroe County Jail with no bail, as he is a predicate felon.