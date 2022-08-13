LODI, N.Y. (WROC) — A convicted felon with an active arrest warrant was found Thursday with a variety of illegal substances and arrested, members of the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office announced Saturday.

Officials say that on July 15, 37-year-old Shawn Rousseau, of Lodi, was charged with reckless driving in the Village of Waterloo. When deputies attempted to engage Rousseau, he allegedly fled the scene, and was charged with unlawful fleeing. At that point, an arrest warrant was put out.

On August 11, members of SCSO said Rousseau was located and taken into custody on his active arrest warrant. Investigators then searched his vehicle, and found five ounces of powder and crack cocaine, Psilocybin, fentanyl, methamphetamine, Suboxone, Xanax, and Adderall.

Additionally, investigators said they recovered a digital scale and an amount of U.S. currency.

In addition to reckless driving and unlawful fleeing in a motor vehicle, Rousseau was also charged for the various controlled substances found in his car.

The charges are criminal possession of a controlled substance in the second degree (one count), in the third degree (four counts), in the fifth degree (three counts), and in the seventh degree (two counts).

Rousseau is being held in the custody of the Seneca County Sheriff without bail, due to previous felony convictions.