Contractor arrested after overcharging to seal a driveway

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) – A contractor is behind bars after police say he overcharged an elderly person to seal a driveway.

On Tuesday, the Canandaigua Police Department arrested 40-year-old Rodney Cooper, of Latham, on a charge of grand larceny.

In February, Cooper agreed to seal the driveway of a City of Canandaigua resident. “A price was agreed upon and after the work was apparently completed, Cooper claimed the victim owed him $8000.00,” Officials said in a release.

“It is alleged that Cooper accepted payment in the amount of $1,500 but returned to the victim’s residence on or about March 1, 2020 and demanded more money. Cooper accepted an additional $1000 and stated that he would return in a few days where the victim would need to provide him with another $4000.”

Cooper was arrested during a traffic stop by New York State Police in Albany due to an Indictment Warrant being issued out of Ontario County Court in November. He is currently in the Ontario County Jail awaiting arraignment.