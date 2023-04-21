ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Conesus man pleaded guilty to child pornography charges on Wednesday.

According to the US District Attorney’s Office, between November 2020 and February 2022, 57-year-old Raymond DiPasquale had devices that he used to get and watch child pornography.

After an investigation, troopers said that DiPasquale had a cell phone and a laptop containing hundreds of pictures and videos of children being subject to sexual abuse and violence.

DiPasquale faces three counts of possession of child pornography involving prepubescent minors. The charges carry a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Sentencing for DiPasquale is scheduled for July 25, 2023 at 11 a.m.