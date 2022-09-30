CONESUS, N.Y. (WROC) — A Conesus man was arrested Friday on felony child pornography charges.

According to New York State Police, Raymond DiPasquale, 56, had 601 pictures and 161 videos depicting sexual assault of children on two devices found during the execution of a search warrant. Investigators began looking into DiPasquale after they got a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

DiPasquale was charged with three counts of possession of a sexual performance by a child. He is scheduled to appear in Geneseo Town Court on October 18.