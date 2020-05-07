1  of  76
Cocaine inside a jar of peanut butter discovered by postal company, police say

Crime

by: Dom McAndrew

LODI, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A California man has been caught trying to mail cocaine stuffed into a jar of peanut butter, according to Lodi Police.

Officers say a postal company in Lodi discovered the suspicious package on Tuesday. Inside the package was a jar of peanut butter with two baggies full of cocaine stuffed within.

Detectives say the suspect used the name of an unrelated person to try and mail the package out of state.

The investigation led to the arrest of 39-year-old Donald Thatcher. He is facing charges of transportation of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance for sale, and identity theft.

Donald Thatcher, 39, from Lodi (image courtesy of Lodi Police Department)
