ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The second court hearing in the Clyde-Savannah assault case began Thursday and one of the defendants will be heading to family court.

According to a News 8 crew, one of the 16-year-old defendants will be going to family court because the prosecution cannot reasonably oppose it.

Two 16-year-olds and a 17-year-old was charged with first-degree felony aggravated sexual abuse, first-degree hazing, and forcible touching. The defendant being sent to family court faces a charge of unlawful surveillance in the second degree.

The four boys, who were members of the Varsity Football team, were accused of assaulting a 14-year-old boy in the men’s locker room at Clyde-Savannah High School. Since the beginning of this incident, none of the boys have been in school and the team’s season ended.

During the first hearing, the prosecution and defense argued which court would hear the case — the prosecution filed a motion to keep the case in youth court and the defense argued it should be in family court.

The Clyde-Savannah School District’s Board of Education held a public meeting, but made no comment about the incident, leaving some frustrated and confused.