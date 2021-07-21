Clyde man arrested for DWI after crash into apple orchard with children in the car

CYDY, N.Y. (WROC) — A Clyde man was arrested after officials say he drove drunk with children in the car and crashed into an apple orchard.

According to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, Bradley Doyle, 34, was charged with

arrested for driving while intoxicated

refusal to submit a breath test

failure to have interlock device inside vehicle

speed not reasonable and prudent

moved from lane unsafely

unlicensed operator

aggravated unlicensed operation first degree

driving while intoxicated Leandra’s Law

According to deputies, on Saturday shortly after noon, Bradley was driving at a high rate of speed on Lake Road and lost control of the vehicle due to the weather condition. Officials say he left the roadway on the south side of Lake Road striking a fire hydrant and went through an apple orchard causing damage to numerous apple trees before the vehicle came to a stop.

“It’s also alleged that Bradley was operating the motor vehicle while he was intoxicated with a 10, 11 and 12 year old in the back seat of the vehicle. There were no injuries in the collision,” Officials said in a statement.

Bradley was transported to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office where officials say he refused to submit to a breath test. He was then transported to the Wayne County Jail.